Goodrich mathematics curriculum to change in fall

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Goodrich —The mathematics curriculum will have a few changes this coming fall for Goodrich High School students.

On April 28, the Goodrich Board of Education voted 7-0 to transition from the current Integrated Math 1 to Algebra 1 beginning in the 2025–2026 school year. The decision follows a comprehensive curriculum review of the high school math curriculum during the current school year. In the 2026-2027 school year, Algebra 2, Geometry, and Pre-Calculus will replace the remaining Integrated courses.

“It’s important to recognize that Integrated Math has played an essential role in student learning and achievement over the years,” said Marla Karas, Goodrich Schools curriculum and continuous improvement director. “We value the strong foundation it provided and the outstanding instruction that supported it.”

The team, composed of teachers, administrators, and a Genesee Intermediate School District math specialist, collaborated to examine curriculum pathways, course offerings, curriculum resources, and student outcomes.

One factor influencing this review is that the current Integrated Math curriculum resources are no longer being produced by the publisher, prompting the need to evaluate and adopt updated materials, added Karas.

These new materials will support the Algebra 1 sequence and provide engaging tools to promote student understanding and success.