Goodrich Robotics Teams place in state championship, qualify for worlds

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

University Center, MI — Both Goodrich Robotics teams competed in the Michigan State Championship April 3-5 at Saginaw Valley State University. The Martians Team #494 seeded fourth in the APTIV division and finished as semi-finalists in the playoffs. The More Martians Team #70 seeded 16 in the DTE Energy division and finished as finalist in the playoffs.

There are 528 FIRST Robotics Teams in Michigan. Team 494 is ranked 17th and team 70 is ranked 18th in the state. Because of this strong showing, both teams have earned enough points to qualify and will be competing in the FIRST World Championship in Houston, April 16-19.

Emma Andruszko from team 70 was given the honor of moving on to compete at the World Championship for the title of Dean’s list. This award recognizes leadership and dedication of FIRST’s most outstanding secondary school students.