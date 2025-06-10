Goodrich School District set to launch new AI Task Force this summer

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Goodrich — Over the past decade Goodrich High School teacher Kathryn Benard has provided students a variety of unique educational opportunities. From DECA coordinator to the Martian Market to Continuous Improvement teams Benard, a social studies and business instructor continues to recognize the changes in education in a dynamic environment.

Recently Artificial Intelligence has arrived that could provide a host of new challenges in the workplaces, home-life as well as education.

“As a society, we all use AI daily,” said Benard. “How many times do we ask a home assistant to answer a question, play music, or tell the television to stream a specific show? Students today are already using AI in daily life, and may not realize it. Digital literacy is a must, and AI is a game-changer.”

In response to the rapidly evolving landscape of AI and its growing presence in education, Goodrich Area Schools is launching a new AI Task Force composed of educators and administrators from across the district. This task force will focus on developing clear, thoughtful guidance to support staff and students in using AI responsibly, ethically, and effectively in the classroom and beyond.

Marla Karas, curriculum and continuous improvement director said work with AI started with students last fall.

“We provided an introduction to AI for all grades, how it works, best practices and things to watch out for when you’re using it,” she said.

The task force includes teachers from elementary, middle, and high school levels, an instructional technology coach, technology support staff, and district administrators. Their work will be informed by current research, state and national guidance, and input from the broader school community.

“Artificial intelligence is reshaping the world our students are growing up in,” she said. “The goal of the team is to ensure educators and students have the tools, knowledge, and support they need to navigate this shift with confidence.”

The AI Task Force will begin meeting this summer, with plans to create guidance documents that will address topics including, responsible use of AI tools for teaching and learning; Academic integrity in the age of AI; Privacy and data considerations; Professional development opportunities for staff and recommendations for age-appropriate AI use by students.

“AI can enhance learning when used thoughtfully,” said Karas. “The guidance documents will help staff and students make the most of these tools while ensuring core values around equity, safety, and meaningful learning are maintained.”

Benard, who is a member of the task force, recognizes both sides of the AI transition.

“In education students are using AI as a jump-starter, brainstorming and re-writing ideas,” she said.

“However, AI can also ‘hallucinate’ and fill in gaps with inaccurate information or cut corners. Students still need to be able to determine when that happens. If not done properly, students may come to rely on AI. With caution, diligence, and ethical deliberance, we may use AI as a learning tool.”