Goodrich Schools AD investigated

By David Fleet

Editor

The Goodrich High School Assistant Principal and Athletic Director for the past six years is on paid investigatory leave while a multi-agency criminal investigation is conducted.

David Davis, the district AD since 2013 has been accused by multiple corroborating sources, of making inappropriate comments and engaging in inappropriate activities involving former students.

On May 31 Goodrich Superintendent Ryan Relken sent a letter home to the community that information was in the district’s possession regarding the investigation about Davis.

“As a result, we will not speculate as to the facts or the outcome beyond what we have already discussed and trust the law enforcement and judicial processes to reach an appropriate conclusion,” wrote Relken.

“At the forefront of our minds and hearts, is the safety and well-being of our students. All district staff have been encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement, as part of their ongoing investigation. We have also been asked by law enforcement to notify the public that if they have any information that could assist them in assessing the situation to contact them through Deputy Seeley, the school liaison officer.” Seeley may be reached at 810-591-2238 or via email at cseeley@goodrichschools.org.