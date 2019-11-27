Goodrich schools: New assistant principal, AD

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich- On Monday night the board of trustees voted 6-0 to hire Travis McDowell as high school assistant principal. Trustee Ashley Herriman was absent with notice.

The school board also introduced Rob McRae as the new district athletic director. McDowell and McRae replace Goodrich High School Assistant Principal Dave Davis. On Sept. 23 the school board of trustees voted 6-1 to accept his resignation.

A Morenci, Mich. native and 1998 Morenci High School graduate, McDowell attended Central Michigan.

University where in 2004 he earned a bachelor’s degree in education with a major in mathematics and in physical sciences. In 2008 he earned a master’s degree in curriculum, instruction and assessment from Walden University and in 2011 a master’s degree a public administration from the University of Michigan-Flint.

“I’ll now assumed more of a leadership roles here at the high school,” said McDowell. “As assistant principal I’ll now have more of an opportunity to work on problem solving along with being involved with policy making. The foundation is strong here in Goodrich and we want to keep building on that—all aspects whether test scores or social, emotional or learning.”

McDowell has been a mathematics teacher in the district for 16 years starting in 2004. During that time he served as Goodrich Education Association teacher union representative. In 2015 he assumed the role as a negotiator on the bargaining team. In 2016, he was GEA vice president and in 2017 was named president. Due to his new role as assistant principal he stepped down from the GEA following his appointment. Following a stellar football career for the Morenci Bulldogs, in 2006 McDowell joined the Goodrich football program. For the past two seasons, he has been the Junior Varsity Football Coach.

Travis and wife Amy have three children in the school district Ava, 6, Aidan, 8, and Maya, 10.

On Aug. 15, Rod Studaker was named the interim athletic director with a contract that ends Nov. 30.

Rob McRae will start as the new a district athletic director in January 2020.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to be athletic director at Goodrich,” said McRae. “Goodrich is a strong, tight knight community with outstanding tradition in athletics and academics. I’m eager to begin working with the students and continuing those traditions.”

McRae graduated from Grand Blanc High School in 2003 and in 2008 earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Ashland University, Ashland, Ohio.

McRae is currently the Richfield Public Schools Academy Athletic Director. During his career, McRae served as recreational programmer for Grand Blanc Parks and Recreation; Grand Blanc High School Varsity Basketball Coach from June 2013-May 2017; Grand Blanc Boys JV coach from 2009-2012 and Swartz Creek Junior Varsity Coach in 2013. From 2018-2019 he was the Boys JV Basketball Coach at Goodrich High School.

McRae will step in January 2020. Rob and wife Beth are residents of Grand Blanc with two children Brock, 3, and Jax, 2.