Goodrich Soccer Club receives AED

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Atlas Twp.— On Monday night the London Strong Foundation presented an AED (Automated External Defibrillator) to the Goodrich Soccer Club. The new AED will be placed near the GSC Soccer fields on the Goodrich Oaktree Campus and will also be made available to Goodrich High School Athletics.

Goodrich Soccer Club (GSC) a nonprofit organization that provides soccer to nearly 500 youth in Goodrich and the surrounding community.

Grand Blanc-based London Strong Foundation works to save lives by placing AED devices throughout the community and by raising awareness of Long QT and other heart related conditions.

The foundation was created in memory of 9 year old London Eisenbeis who passed away from Long QT heart condition. In addition, the foundation stresses the importance of CPR/AED classes and refresher courses.