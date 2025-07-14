Goodrich Varsity repeat as skeet state champs

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Mason — From June 26-29, the Goodrich High School Skeet and Clay team competed in the Scholastic Clay Target Program State Championships in Mason.

For the second consecutive year the Goodrich Varsity Skeet and Clay Team finished first in skeet and second in sporting clays in the high school division.

The Goodrich JV team finished first in skeet and third in sporting clays with no squad finishing lower than fifth place. Goodrich shooter Birkley Hall, achieved a perfect 100/100 in skeet and teammate Ryder Harrell finished with the highest score in Sporting Clays in the High School division. The two Goodrich athletes are now members of the Michigan 2025 All-State Team.

The Goodrich High School Skeet and Clay Team participates in the Genesee Conference and competed in six competitions during the 2025 season. They finished with 20 high gun awards and 21 first place finishes including a Conference Championship.

The team is composed of 27 Goodrich High School and Middle School students. The season starts the first week of March and ends in the middle of July. The Goodrich High School Skeet and Clay home is the Grand Blanc Huntsman Club.