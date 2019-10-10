Goodrich wins MIHA Region B Equestrian Team championship

On Sept. 28- 29, the Goodrich High School Equestrian Team captured the MIHA Region B Division Championships at the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds. The Goodrich team tallied 509 points topping second place team Ann Arbor Father Gabrial Richard by 171 points. The win earned a sixth consecutive trip to the MIHA State Championships Oct. 10 – 13 at the Midland Fairgrounds.

Goodrich will compete against 10 other “Best of the Best” teams from across the state to defend their 2018 Division B State Champion title.