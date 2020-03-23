Governor issues ‘Stay in Place’ order

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has issued a ‘Stay in Place’ order for the state of Michigan. This order prohibits any non-essential business and travel for three weeks starting midnight tonight.

Essential businesses are outlined in the full order, which can be found at michigan.gov/coronavirus, and include hospitals, grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations and more. A full list of essential businesses can be found in the order.

Residents are able to leave their homes for essential travel to get groceries, prescriptions, medical care or to care for others. They may also leave for walking, hiking, biking, running and other exercise activities given that they maintain the recommended social distance of six feet apart.

For the full order, visit michigan.gov/coronoavirus.