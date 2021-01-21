Governor reappoints local to state board of canvassers

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

An Ortonville woman is one of four people in the state who sits on the state board of canvassers, and she was just reappointed to a four year term by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Jeannette Bradshaw was originally appointed to the board in 2013 by then-Governor Rick Snyder, then reappointed in 2017 and again this past week. She previously served as the chairperson on the board.

“Every two years the gavel is switched between the two parties,” said Bradshaw. “Going into the last election, from 19-20, I served as the chair. When we meet for our next meeting, the gavel will go to the Republican Party, and myself or my fellow democrat will be vice chair.”

Bradshaw has served on the board for eight years, and she says the role of the board has changed, and they not only certify elections, but they also canvass any constitutional petitions.

“I really enjoy it,” she said. “It’s a great way for me to explain how elections really work, but its work that’s rewarding. I just feel that there are some more things that we can do to serve the citizens of Michigan.”

She said part of her job is certifying any elections that cross counties, such as the 51st house district since it covers part of Oakland and part of Genesee counties. Another part of the position now is handling recall petitions for any position above county commissioners.

“Those all come to us for a recall hearing,” she said. “The actual petitions to recall the governor, they have to come through us to make sure the wording is correct and clear. The first ones I had on the board were the ones that came through for Snyder for the Flint Water Crisis.”

Bradshaw said some people thing that they are nit-picking on grammar and spelling in the petitions, but she stressed that most people don’t know that it is a legal document.

“Never sign a petition unless you’ve read it,” she said. “It is a legal document, read it before you put your name on it.”

She also attends recounts that are done in the state, such as the one done in 2016 state-wide.

“I felt it necessary to go to the recount,” she said. “I can explain to people how it works when recounts are done by hand.”

But above all else, Bradshaw said she wants people to know that she is a citizen like everyone else.

“I’m really proud and I’m honored I’m able to serve in the time I have been on the board,” she said. “This last year was a little more challenging. I want people to understand and know I’m just an electrician. I’m just a person living in their community. First and foremost, I want to represent the citizens of the state. It’s an honor to serve.”