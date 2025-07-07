Grange Hall/I-75 Ramp to close July 7

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Groveland Twp. — At 6 a.m., July 7, the southbound I-75 exit to Grange Hall Road in Oakland County will be closed for resurfacing. The ramp is expected to reopen in late August.

The ramp closure is part of the ongoing resurfacing of I-75 from M-15 to the Oakland/Genesee County line. Ramp traffic will be detoured to Saginaw/Dixie Highway (Exit 106) back to Grange Hall Road.

The closure is part of an ongoing $160 million investment to resurface northbound and southbound I-75 between M-15 and Oakland-Genesee county line.