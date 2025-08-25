Green Road paving project set to begin in September

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Atlas Twp. — A multi-year plan to pave a mile section of Green Road on the township-Goodrich border is moving forward.

On Monday night, Atlas Township Supervisor Jim Busch announced that the Michigan Department of Transportation reported that Grand Blanc-based Zito Construction was awarded the project bid.

“They were the low bidders of about eight companies,” said Busch. “Once that’s done we’ll have a construction date weather permitting.”

In September 2022 the township board of trustees voted 4-0 to apply for a Michigan Department of Transportation Small Urban grant to provide $345,000 for the partial funding of Green Road between Gale to Ridge roads. The township board of trustees voted to join the Genesee County Road Commission for an engineering and design agreement for a hard surface plan for the Green Road project. The cost of the agreement was $70,000.

Since the first proposal, the estimated cost for paving Green Road jumped from $1.2 million to $1.7 million for that mile section for all three phases.

In May 2024, the township split $625,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds between the Green and Ridge road projects. The road projects utilized all the ARPA funds.

“This is a big project for Atlas Township and has been worked on by the two previous supervisors,” said Busch. “Their dedication and hard work in laying the groundwork is why we plan to finish the project in 2025. Due to the escalating costs we will seek additional funding for the project.”

Some of the additional funding was from the GCRC Township Road Allocations.

Atlas Township receives about $140,000 per year which requires an equal match. Busch was about to secure funds from other townships that did not use their allocations. As a result, an additional $420,000 was collected for the project.

The trees were removed in the winter of 2023, ditching was ongoing for the thoroughfare and continued during the winter months.