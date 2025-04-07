Green Road paving project set to begin

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Atlas Twp — A three year plan to pave a mile section of Green Road on the township-Goodrich border is moving forward. From 6-7 p.m., April 10, Atlas Township, 7386 S. Gale Road, will host an open house to discuss details of the plan. Genesee County Road Commission along with township officials will provide information regarding the project.

In September 2022 the township board of trustees voted 4-0 to apply for a Michigan Department of Transportation Small Urban grant to provide $345,000 for the partial funding of Green Road between Gale to Ridge roads. Earlier that year the township board of trustees voted to join the Genesee County Road Commission for an engineering and design agreement for a hard surface plan for the Green Road project. The cost of the agreement was $70,000.

Since the first proposal, the estimated cost for paving Green Road jumped from $1.2 million to $1.7 million for that mile section.

In May 2024, the township split $625,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds between the Green and Ridge road projects.

“This is a big project for Atlas Township and has been worked on by the two previous supervisors,” said Jim Busch, township supervisor. “Their dedication and hard work in laying the ground work is why we plan to finish the project in 2025. Due to the escalating costs we will seek additional funding for the project.”

The trees were removed in the winter of 2023, ditching was ongoing for the thoroughfare and continued during the winter months.

The project does not include bike paths or sidewalks which could add more than $900,000 to the cost of the project.

A speed study was conducted during the Memorial Day weekend in May 2021.

The average speed was 45-55 mph. On that Memorial Day weekend speeds went up to well over 60 mph. The highest speed was 101 mph and well over 50 cars were doing over 80 mph.

The study was prompted by concerns of area residents that paving the section of Green Road will increase speeds of motorists and provide an easy bypass around Hegel Road in the village.

Busch said Genesee County Sheriff patrol, which increased by one deputy in 2025 will monitor the road.