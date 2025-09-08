Green Road to close Sept.8

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Atlas Twp. —The Genesee County Road Commission announced the start of a long-term closure on Green Road between Ridge and Gale roads on Sept. 8. The project is expected completed by Nov. 11, weather permitting.

Strict enforcement of traffic laws will be in effect throughout the construction period. Local traffic only.

The project includes reshaping the road base prior to paving, a crucial step that will result in a safer, more modern, and more reliable transportation route for the community for decades to come.

During the closure, motorists are advised to follow the official detour route via Gale Road to Hegel Road to M-15, which will be clearly marked with signage. Drivers should plan for extra travel time and use caution in the area.

Atlas Township / Genesee County Road Commission appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as we work to improve and upgrade the community’s infrastructure.