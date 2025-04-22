Gregory Belik

BELIK, Gregory Arthur “Greg” of Ortonville; passed away unexpectedly on April 19, 2025; age 68. Beloved husband of Susan. Loving father of Gabrielle (Thomas) Mansell, Jessica (Michael) Jefferies, and Elizabeth (Brandon) Knight. Soon to be grandfather of Everett Gregory-Hayes. Dearest brother of Corrine Onderko. Son-in-law of Robert (late Shirley) Bero. Brother-in-law of Kari (late Tim) O’Connor. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Greg retired from Chrysler Corporation. A true road warrior, Greg found joy and freedom in exploring every corner of the United States, from scenic routes to hidden small-town gems. But it was his generous spirit that set him apart. Greg was always there – the kind of person who would pull over to help a stranger. Whether lending a hand, a round of golf, and sharing a laugh, Greg made life better for those around him.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, April 27th at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where family and friends may visit starting at 11am with service at 1pm.

Memorials may be made to the Brandon Fire Department 53 South Street Ortonville, MI 48462.

