Groups, businesses needed for Treats & Trails at township park

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — The Brandon Township Public Library is hosting their second annual Treats and Trails event, and they are looking for community groups and businesses to participate.

“Last year, this fun, free event welcomed 378 people to the Brandon Township Community Park,” said Library Director Laura Fromwiller.

From 11 a.m.-1 p.m., on Oct. 18, participants will set up in the tree library at the Brandon township Community Park, 1414 N. Hadley Road, Ortonville, to hand out candy to trick-or-treaters. Registration for those who would like a booth is free, and it is free for participants.

“The library is accepting participation forms until Oct. 15 from any business, organization, or individual interested in a free station along the beautiful tree library trail in the park,” she said. “Stations are encouraged to choose a kid-friendly theme and dress up, decorate, pass out treats, or provide an activity.”

After walking the trail, participants will vote on their favorite station or booth, and the one with the most votes will receive a trophy.

“Treats and trails is a great, fun way to connect with the community,” she said. “Brandon Township Parks and Recreation has been a valuable partner for this event, and it has been a great way to get people to come out and enjoy the park.”

Anyone interested in having a station can email lfromwiller@brandonlibrary.org, or call 248-627-4332.