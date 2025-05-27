Groveland, Flushing Bueche’s Food World property sold, stores remain

By Madeline Campbell

mcampbell@mihomepaper.com

Groveland Twp. — The properties where the Bueche’s Food Worlds in Flushing and Groveland townships are located have been sold but the owners aren’t going far. In fact, they will continue to run the store as normal.

“We are not going anywhere,” said Jennifer Wilkins.

Wilkins, along with her brother, Matt Crumm, are fourth-generation owners of Bueche’s Food World. The sale was brokered by Birmingham-based SPERRY Property Investment Counselors.

The 72,653 square foot store at 400 North Ortonville Road, Ortonville, was listed on the website for $8,535,000. The 67,248 square foot location in Flushing occupies 300 W. Main St., Flushing was listed on SPERRY’s website for $7,685,000.

Wilkins said that she couldn’t share many details about the sale because she signed a non-disclosure agreement and clarified that the property the store sits on belonged to Bueche Realty. She added the sale is complete and that the new owner is a Metro Detroit-based company called Laurencelle Properties, Inc. Wilkins added she has had no dealings with them.

“We definitely want people to know that it’s just the property that has been sold and not the store itself” said Wilkins.

“When we bought it we had the vision that we’d carry these stores for another hundred years, so we are staying with that.” She added that Bueche’s are anchor tenants in both locations and that they plan on staying for years to come.