Groveland Township Board tables vote on BESS

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Groveland Twp.— On Monday night the Groveland Board of Trustees tabled a decision that would shift a proposed Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) from private to township property.

However, due to the complex nature of the project contract more deliberation and research is necessary prior to a decision. There will be no vote on the lease during the Aug. 11 Groveland Township Board of Trustees meeting.

About 40 residents along with others, attended the meeting to discuss the proposed property lease agreement with Dallas-based Vesper Energy, who would locate the BESS on township property near The Mines of Groveland Industrial Park on the south side of Grange Hall Road near I-75. The BESS is a type of energy storage system that uses lithium batteries to store and distribute energy in the form of electricity at a later time. Key in the location is the overhead ITC lines that are necessary for the BESS to operate.

Prior to the meeting, Township Supervisor Kevin Scramlin provided an explanation for the move to township property.

“The original proposed site was located on the far southwest corner of the township,” said Scramlin. “This site was selected without our input and is located close to many homes. If built there the potential for impact on surrounding residents and Holly High School could be significant. By contrast the new site on land we own gives us a measure of control we did not have. It’s located in a less residential area and if the project proceeds as a visual impact would be minimal.”

“The township is not attempting to block the project outright,” said Scramlin. “In 2023 Gov. Whitmer signed PA 233 into law. This legislation strips local government and zoning authority from renewable energy projects, including BESS facilities. It was designed specifically to fast-track projects like this and limit local input. I believe this law is wrong and I’m frustrated that our governor and Democratic majority in Lansing pushed this through.”