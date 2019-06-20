Groveland Township Plannng Commission

Groveland Twp.-On June 10, by a 5-0 vote the township board of trustee appointed resident Neil Loughlin to the township planning commission. Loughlin, has been a township resident for 26 years, a member of the township tax appeal board, assisted in the township elections, and is a retired Chrysler employee.
Loughlin will replace township fire chief Kevin Mason on the planning commission.
