Groveland Township:Heavy rains wash out road, culvert

By David Fleet

Editor

On Jan. 14 the Road Commission for Oakland County closed Bald Eagle Lake Road between Bird and Allen roads, west of Renchik Drive in Groveland Township due to a washout under the road that will require emergency repairs.

On Wednesday, Craig Bryson, RCOC public information officer said a 50-foot-long culvert under Bald Eagle Lake Road was damaged due to the heavy rains over the past weekend.

“As a result the road collapsed around the culvert,” said Bryson. “The road was closed and repairs are underway. About 400 cubic yards of sand are needed along with a new culvert.”

The detour route is Reese Road to Oak Hill Road to Bird Road, back to Bald Eagle Lake Road and vice versa.

There were no injuries and weather permitting, the project should be completed in about a week. This section of Bald Eagle Lake Road carries approximately 150 vehicles daily.