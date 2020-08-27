Groveland Township:Holly Powersports opens

By David Fleet

Groveland Twp.-Holly Powersports is ready to ride.

In about two weeks the Holly Oaks ORV Park, one of Michigan’s newest state park will open in the township and a local business is now revved up for action.

Earlier this year Pam and Al Rush, along with James Nolan opened Holly Powersports, 12495 Dixie Highway and will feature CFMOTO ATVs and CFMOTO Side-by-Sides along with sales, service and rentals. The all terrain vehicles are available from 400 cc to 1,000 cc models.

“We as a family have participated in off-road activities over the years,” said Pam. “The minute I heard that ORV park is coming we had to do something. It will be fun for the whole family, hence that’s where this business came from.”

The couple has owned Rush RV, 12475 Dixie Hwy., Holly for about five years and renovated an adjacent building for the new business.

“We’ll expand our business in the near future with more brands and motorcycles,” she said.

This fall, Holly Powersports plan to offer quads and side-by-sides to rent at the Holly Oaks ORV Park when it opens, she said.

“These will be rented by the hour,” said Pam.

“Many people don’t own a quad and want to give it a try before making a purchase.”

In addition, Oakland County often attracts international companies that do business locally.

“Riding quads at the Holly Oaks ORV Park would be a great destination for visitors from out of town to try,” she said. “Off-roading is nice family sport that we’ll help make available to many visitors.” Call (248) 382-2560