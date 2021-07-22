GTFD ladder truck

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp.-During a July 19 special township meeting the township board of trustees voted 5-0 to allocate not more than $50,000 for the purchase of a used 105- feet aerial ladder fire truck.

The cost of the 1997 truck was $43,000 purchased from Lower Saucon Township in Hellertown, Pa. The truck has 17,000 miles. The current aerial ladder truck has been in and out of the shop this past year and was projected to be replaced next year with a budget of $125,000.

New aerial ladder trucks are about $1 million if purchased unused.

The new township truck is a combination pumper or “quint, ” since it serves the dual purpose of an engine and a ladder truck and has five functions pump at 2,000 gallons per minute, 150 gallon water tank, fire hose, aerial device and ground ladders. The fire truck can carry seven firefighters in the cab, equipped with a 10,000 watt generator and 800 feet of five inch hose.