Gwendolyn Richardson

RICHARDSON, GWENDOLYN ROSE of Ortonville, Michigan formerly of Hamtramck; died on May 8, 2019. She was 96.

Born June 4, 1922 in Lapeer, Michigan to the late Earl F. and Elsina (nee: Wildfong) Willson. She is survived by one son Gabriel Earl (Carol) Richardson; seven grandchildren Tammy, Tony, Chad, Trina, Dave, Rick and Robbin and 10 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Roy Richardson; two children, Larry “Short” Richardson and Frances Perry, two sisters Dorothy McCardle and Vivian DeGrandchamp. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 atVILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE. Pastor Gary Loudermilk, officiating. Interment will follow at Seymour Lake Cemetery, Brandon Township. Family will receive friends on Friday from 1:30 to 8:00 p.m at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Absolute Hospice. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go towww.villagefh.com