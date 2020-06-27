Harold Edmund Rose

Harold Edmund Rose of Oxford, formerly of Hadley, Michigan; died June 27, 2020.

He was 90.

Born October 28, 1929 in Hadley, Michigan to the late Edward George and Elsie (nee: Seelbinder) Rose. He married Inez Miller on September 26, 1953 at Christ Lutheran Church in Hadley Township. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Inez Mae Rose; five children, Michael (Cindy) Rose, Carolyn Darryl) Forristal, Diane MacArthur, Tom (Connie) Rose and Jim (Lorie) Rose; eight grandchildren, Aaron, Jasmine, Jordon, Trenton, Collin, Kelsie, Tanner and Taylor; one great grandson, Trevor; one sister, Phyllis Lucas; one brother, Edward (Bertie) Rose; he was preceded in death by his daughter Sandra Rose: two brothers, Victor Rose and Lawrence Rose; one sister, Dorothy Allis. Harold was a farmer and a Teamster, working for Blue Arrow and CW Transport. A charter member of the first senior softball team in the Flint area called “The Flintstones” he truly enjoyed playing and traveling with the Senior Softball Team in Flint and Clarkston. Harold was a lifelong member of the Christ Lutheran Church having been baptized, confirmed and married. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church Cemetery. Pastor Kelly Todd, officiating. Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South St., Ortonville. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. To send a condolence to the family go to www.villagefh.com