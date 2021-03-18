Harvey Swanson septic, playground upgrades

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

At the regular Monday night meeting, the Brandon board of education voted unanimously to approve a bid for replacing the septic field at Harvey Swanson elementary. They also approved a bid to improve the preschool playground.

“It’s in the fenced-in area of the preschool,” said Diane Zedan, Brandon Preschool Director. “Basically we’re taking the two swing sets down and putting in one swing set and adding a play structure to the whole thing.”

The improvements will also improve accessibility for the playground. The playground improvement bid was awarded to Penchura LLC to exceed $90,340.

The failing septic field at Harvey Swanson is one of three systems at the elementary school, and the bid to replace it was awarded to R&R Earthmovers, not to exceed $47,780.