Harvey-Swanson students attend first Oakland County Schools 3P Showcase

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

A group of Harvey-Swanson Elementary fifth grade students were among six groups honored at the first Oakland County Schools 3P showcase on May 1.

3P stands for Project, Place or Problem, and showcases learning opportunities that involve project, place or problem based learning opportunities at school districts across Oakland County. 20 groups of students were chosen for the showcase, grades k-12.

“Our students, our fifth graders, programmed video games about our HAWK traits with the audience of our younger kids in mind,” said Robert Larson, Harvey-Swanson STEM teacher. “These six girls went and represented Brandon.”

The HAWK traits in question are Have Respect, Act Responsibly, Work Together, and Keep Safe, which are traits that the Brandon School District focus on as part of their positive behavior intervention and supports. All of the fifth graders split into groups to program a video game focused on the HAWK Traits, and one group was chosen to showcase at the 3P showcase and represent Harvey-Swanson.

“Their games focused on keeping safe, so they had those on display,” he said. “Their group, they won best ensemble. They showcased teamwork really well.”

The group of six girls made three different games. One was space themed, one was dinosaur themed, and one was basketball themed, all of teaching younger students about how to keep safe.

“This was a unit about computer science,” said Larson. “So they had to learn computer programming, skills like debugging and decomposition, breaking down bigger problems into smaller parts. It was a neat experience for them. I’m really proud of their hard work and their teamwork. It was nice to see them recognized for their teamwork. I think it’s a really neat opportunity to engage with computer science.”