‘He justs wants to be a normal kid’

By David Fleet

Editor

Hunter Molyneux needs some assistance.

The 13-year-old Flushing Middle School student needs a new kidney—hopefully from a living donor.

About two years ago, Hunter was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, an autoimmune disorder that causes chronic inflammation in the digestive tract. While he is receiving treatment for the disease, the condition can’t be cured. Then in October 2021, Hunter and his family learned that he was in stage four kidney failure due to complications caused by Crohn’s.

“Hunter just wants to be a normal kid and live a normal life,” said Heidi Molyneux, a former Genesee County Sheriff Deputy for 20 years who served about two years in Atlas Township. Today, she’s the Animal Cruelty Investigator at The Humane Society for Genesee County.

“Hunter started middle school but was only able to attend for just four days. Now he learns from home and meets with a teacher twice a week.”

Crohn’s causing kidney damage is rare, said Heidi.

“Doctors are not positive what’s causing the kidney damage but believe it’s a secondary condition to the Chrohns,” she said.

Following extensive analysis at the University of Michigan Mott Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital of Michigan and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, doctors determined the Crohn’s is causing the kidney failure.

Heidi said that Hunter is constantly battling fatigue, stomach aches and nausea from Crohn’s disease. Today, in addition to the disease, his kidneys are failing with the prospect of starting dialysis three times per week.

Now, Hunter is waiting to get on a donor list at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. Heidi said that she is hoping her son will be matched with a living donor once he makes the list.

“Many people don’t realize that you can live with just one kidney,” she said. “The screening process for the donation is very extensive. Hunter is higher on the list due to his age. He may need several kidney transplants during his lifetime with the average kidney lasting about 20 years. Right now it could be three to four years to wait.”

While the past few years of doctors and hospitals have been rough on Hunter and his family—a special vacation is upcoming.

The Rainbow Connection-a Rochester Hills-based non-profit founded in 1985 by the late L. Brooks Patterson, helps make wishes come true for children with life-threatening medical conditions like Hunter. Later this month, Hunter along with family will spend a week at Give Kids the World Village in Kissimmee, Fla.

“We’ll be picked up by a limo at 3 a.m.,” said Heidi. “He’s pretty excited for the trip.”

Anyone who is interested in donating a kidney for Hunter Molyneux can contact University of Michigan Transplant Center at 800-333-9013. Potential donors will receive a questionnaire and can arrange to have their blood drawn to see if they are a match for Molyneux.

All medical expenses for the donor will be covered by C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital.