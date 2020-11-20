Hegel Road closed for county drain improvements

The Genesee County Road Commission said that the Genesee County Drain Commissioner will close Hegel Road between Gale Road and Ridge Road in Atlas Township and Village of Goodrich on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 to make improvements to the Goodrich Drain. The closure will last approximately three days and is scheduled to reopen by 5 pm on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.

A detour will be posted south of the Village using Gale Road, Green Road and Ridge Road and north of the Village using Perry Road and M-15. Motorists are advised to allow extra time to reach their destination. Please contact Tom Jones, P.E., Staff Engineer, Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office at (810) 732-1590 if you have questions.