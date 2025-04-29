Helen Hoffman

Helen Jean Hoffman, age 92, passed away on Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

Helen was born on June 24, 1932, in Atlas, Michigan, to Eugene and Francis Lamb. Helen was a wonderful Mother and very special Grandmother. Helen enjoyed fishing on Lake Huron, camping, snow birding in Florida and traveling with her husband John, family and friends. Helen’s many beautiful crocheted items are treasured by her children and grandchildren. Helen had a strong belief in God and was a member of the United Methodist Church and the Ladies Quilting Club making quilts for the needy.

Helen is survived by sons David (Lynn) Hoffman, Daniel (Kathy) Hoffman, Robert (Pamela) Hoffman. Daughters Cinda DeLaCruz and Shelley Locher. Grandchildren Kari Hoffman, David Patrick Hoffman, Hollie (John) Rau, Aubry Hoffman, Brian (Gabbie) Hoffman, Brad Hoffman and Danny Justin Kerr. Seven Great Grandchildren. Sister-in-Law Irene Orvis and dear friend Joan Flood. Many nieces and nephews. Also, Marty the Cat.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Francis Lamb, Husband Theodore John Hoffman. Brother Skip Lamb. Son-in-law Julio DeLaCruz and beloved cat Missy.

The Hoffman family would like to thank the Medical Team Hospice, Abbey Park, Goodrich United Methodist Church their guidance and compassion during this difficult time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Goodrich United Methodist Church or Lavigne Hospice House.

A service will be held for Helen on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 11:00AM with visitation one hour prior at Hill Funeral Home – 11723 S. Saginaw Street, Grand Blanc, Michigan.