Hinderina “René” Wheatley

Born September 10, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Anton and Abeldiana (nee: Sekuur) Boll.  She is survived by one daughter, Susan (Jeffrey) Gregory; one granddaughter, Emily Gregory; one brother, John (Marlene) Boll, Sr.; one sister, Diena Nelson; also survived by many nieces and nephews and her beloved Dachshund “Rosie”; she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward Wheatley and one son Edward Sheldon Wheatley.  Mrs. Wheatley had a Bachelor’s Degree in chemistry and retired from St. John’s Hospital-Warren as a Lab Technician.  She was a former Girl Scout Leader in Ortonville and was a member of the Edna Burton Senior Center where she led art classes and crafting. She enjoyed traveling, crafting and gardening. A Celebration of her Life will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 atVILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville.  Pastor Reid Nelson her nephew, officiating.  Family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.  Interment will be at a later date at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East, Clinton Township.  Memorial contributions may be made to Best Friends Animal Society.  Envelopes are available at the funeral home.   To send a condolence to the family go towww.villagefh.com

