Hinderina “René” Wheatley

WHEATLEY, HINDERINA CRISTINA, “RENÉ”of Ortonville, Michigan. Passed into Eternal Life, June 20, 2019. She was 77.

Born September 10, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Anton and Abeldiana (nee: Sekuur) Boll. She is survived by one daughter, Susan (Jeffrey) Gregory; one granddaughter, Emily Gregory; one brother, John (Marlene) Boll, Sr.; one sister, Diena Nelson; also survived by many nieces and nephews and her beloved Dachshund “Rosie”; she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward Wheatley and one son Edward Sheldon Wheatley. Mrs. Wheatley had a Bachelor’s Degree in chemistry and retired from St. John’s Hospital-Warren as a Lab Technician. She was a former Girl Scout Leader in Ortonville and was a member of the Edna Burton Senior Center where she led art classes and crafting. She enjoyed traveling, crafting and gardening. A Celebration of her Life will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 atVILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South St., Ortonville. Pastor Reid Nelson her nephew, officiating. Family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be at a later date at Cadillac Memorial Gardens East, Clinton Township. Memorial contributions may be made to Best Friends Animal Society. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To send a condolence to the family go towww.villagefh.com