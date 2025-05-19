History driven: CCR Classic car show

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp.— From 5-8 p.m., starting May 29 the last Thursday of each month during the summer Classics Customs & Restorations-Automotive, 1695 S. Ortonville Road, will host a classic car show. The event is free and no registration is required to stop by their massive parking lot where classic cars are the stars.

“The show is open to all who have a passion for the old and new muscle cars,” said Carl Cox, who along with Paul Opperman are co-owners of CCR.

“There’s car show all summer long and we’re honored to host one here in Brandon Township,” he said. “Just show up and we’ll have a 50-50 drawing each night with all the proceeds going to local charities. It’s our way of giving back and celebrating classic cars all summer long.”