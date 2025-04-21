Home damaged in Township blaze, minor injuries sustained

By Shelby Stewart-Soldan

ssoldan@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — At 3:37 p.m., on Monday, the Brandon Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire. They arrived at 3:45 p.m. to the fire in the 1800 block of Manorhaven.

“There was a delay in arrival due to us originally being told the fire was on Ortonville Road,” said Brandon Fire Chief Dave Kwapis. “The guys did a great job, we had limited man power. The fire was knocked down at 4:10 p.m., and we cleared the scene close to 5:30 p.m.”

No residents were injured, and all of the animals in the home were safe. There was a dog in the basement that a neighbor got out before fire department arrival.

One Brandon firefighter did sustain a minor injury due to the ceiling drywall falling down, but was checked out and released.

“The house did sustain a lot of damage because all the drywall came down on the ceiling,” said Kwapis. “The fire started outside and climbed the side of the house into the overhand of the roof and into the attic space.”

The fire is currently being investigated by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigation Unit. Independence Township Fire, Oxford Township Fire, Atlas Township Fire, Groveland Township Fire, and Oakland County Sheriff’s Office all responded with mutual aid.