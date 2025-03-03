Hometown Heroes Banners

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville — It’s been more than 20 years since auto hauler Dennis Hoffman just happened to make a delivery to the central Indiana city of Plainwell.

“I had a delivery in that small town when I noticed the banners on the light poles along the streets,” said Hoffman, who retired from truck driving in 2010. “The community had created banners of the local veterans. It really impressed me. I’d seen high school sports athletes along with festivals on banners but never veterans.”

Years later Hoffman, a Vietnam era veteran and Ortonville VFW Commander along with the Ortonville Downtown Development Authority brought the Hometown Heroes Banner to the streets of Ortonville.

So far the patriotic project has been very popular.

Beginning this spring downtown Ortonville will launch the new initiative to honor and celebrate the brave men and women of the community who have served in the Armed Forces. Soon, the Hometown Heroes Banner program will be on display as a living tribute, recognizing veterans dedication and sacrifice to our nation.

The program provides families, businesses, and organizations the opportunity to commemorate local heroes with custom-designed banners. Each banner proudly displays the hero’s photo, name, rank and branch of service.

“We are approaching the maximum number of nominations for 2025,” said Matt Jenkins DDA executive director. “The program is a long term multi-year project that provides a significant outward expression of community gratitude for those sacrificed for our country.”

These banners will be prominently displayed on light poles throughout Downtown Ortonville, creating a meaningful and visual reminder of the sacrifices made by members of our community.

Banners are reserved for current or former area residents. Individuals must have served in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard or National Guard.

Banners are $125 each – $50 to nominate a service member and $75 per sponsorship. Banner sponsorship are available to families, local businesses, and local community groups.

Sponsorship opportunities are limited, ensuring a unique and special tribute. The Hometown Heroes Banners recognize service members from WWII to present.