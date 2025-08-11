Honoring community involvement

Now that August has arrived, it is time for two of my favorite events of the year: The Ed and Diane Donaldson Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame induction ceremony, and the presentation of the Citizen of the Year Award.

Both of these events actually happen in September/October, but nominations for both are open now.

Last year I had the honor of presenting at both events: At Septemberfest when I introduced our 2024 Citizen of the Year Dennis Hoffman, and at the Brandon Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame induction ceremony when I got to help introduce one of the 2024 nominees, Bob McArthur.

Seeing so many past winners and inductees is inspiring to me as a community member. I’ve always thought that we do good for others to make the world a better place, and all of them are shining examples of that.

The Ed and Diane Donaldson Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame is one of the coolest projects that I’ve gotten to follow so far in my years at The Citizen. It was started in 2015 and honors graduates of the Brandon School District who have gone above and beyond in their service to others, professional success, innovation, or contributions to their field or the community.

What I love about the project is that it shows the current students walking the halls what they can accomplish. Everyone up there was a different kind of student, they studied different things and took different paths in life, but they still made a difference in people’s lives.

Likewise, getting to be involved in the Citizen of the Year award really opens all of our eyes in the newsroom to how many incredible people are in this community, and it makes us feel honored to be part of it.

We hear about the good things people do all the time, but when we sit down and go over nomination letters, it always reminds us just how dedicated people are to the betterment of the Ortonville community.

And it always amazes me just how many people there are that are worthy of these awards. I think it says something about the community that people are so dedicated to it. They say it takes a village, and when people say that they’re talking about raising children, but I think the sentiment applies in all stages in life. It takes a village to raise a community like this one, and I’m so honored just to get to be part of it.

To nominate someone for Citizen of the Year, send a nomination letter to citnews@citnewspaper.com by August 15 at 5 p.m.

To nominate someone for the Ed and Diane Donaldson Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame, visit brandonschooldistrict.org by August 31.