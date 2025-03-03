Horse rescued from frozen pond

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Groveland Twp. — At 7 p.m., Feb. 24, Groveland Township Fire Department firefighters responded to a report of a horse that had fallen through the ice on a Barron Road pond. When firefighters arrived they were directed to a back pasture and found the horse near shore with just its head above the ice.

“It appeared the horse had attempted to walk across the ice but fell through near pond bank,” said GTFD Chief John Williams. “The horse was partially submerged and struggling and could not pull himself out of the water. It was also exhausted.”

The GTFD was joined by the North Oakland Fire Department that provided a rescue boat if needed.

The firefighters attempted to pull the horse out by the attached harness however were unsuccessful. The team then rigged up a rope and pulley system, then eased the large animal from the fridge water.

“The horse stood right up after it got out,” said Williams.

A veterinarian was contacted and assisted the horse back to the barn. Despite some bruises on the legs from the jagged ice the horse appeared in good condition.

Chief Williams reminded area residents that no ice is safe, especially in the early springtime.

“The weather is warming and ice along the edges of ponds and lakes is often unsafe,” he said. Especially clear or water covered ice. Keep animals away if possible and just stay off the ice. Temperatures have been warming well above freezing for most of the week, and this will help to begin to thaw out lake.”