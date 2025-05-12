House bills to retain local control move to Senate

By David Fleet

Lansing — A pair of House Bills that would repeal a 2023 provision which stripped local zoning authorities of their control over siting for large-scale energy projects, including wind, solar, and battery storage facilities passed the Michigan House of Representatives on April 30.

House Bill 4027, passed 58–48 and House Bill 4028, passed 58–48, and will now move on to the Senate Government Operations committee for consideration.

Rep. 68th District David W. Martin (R-Davison) spoke on the House Floor last Wednesday in favor of both Bills. The 68th District includes Atlas and Groveland townships as well as the Village of Goodrich.

“When residents have concerns about renewable energy projects in the community, they come to their elected representatives since they’re not able to reach the unelected bureaucrats who currently are in charge of this process,” said Martin, who co-sponsored the bills.

“This is one of the top issues they want addressed by the legislature in 2025,” he said. “Government overreach was wrong 250 years ago, and it is still wrong today.”

If signed into law, siting for large-scale renewable energy projects would be returned to local zoning authorities.

Rep. 66th District Josh Schriver (R-Oxford), which includes Brandon Township also supported the bills.

“Under those 2023 laws, energy developers could bypass township zoning boards and county planning commissions, stripping rural communities of their say in land use decisions that affect their farmland, property values, and quality of life,” he said.

HB 4027 and 4028 restore full control to local elected officials, who are accountable to their voters—not Lansing, he added.

“These reforms represent a victory for local control, landowner rights, and environmental responsibility,” said Schriver. “I voted yes to put decisions about local development back in the hands of local officials.”

The bills are key in areas such as Atlas, Brandon and Groveland township due to the amount of open space available.

Currently a Battery Energy Storage System, or BESS is proposed for Groveland Township on a 63 acre parcel that borders I-75 on the west side with the ITC corridor overhead and near The River Church, with Springfield Township to the south. The actual area used will be about 10 to 12 acres with about five acres of batteries. The BESS is a type of energy storage system that uses lithium batteries to store and distribute energy in the form of electricity at a later time. In addition to the Groveland Township, Otsego and Van Buren counties also have sites under consideration.