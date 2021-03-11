How life has changed since COVID -19 arrived

By David Fleet

Editor

Just a year ago mask wearing, social distancing and contact tracing were not a part of the daily routines.

Then the coronavirus arrived—schools closed, sporting events were canceled, and a national state of emergency was declared.

March 10 marked the one-year anniversary of the first two cases of COVID-19 in Michigan. According to news sources an Oakland County woman who traveled internationally and a man from Wayne County who traveled within the U.S. were both hospitalized with COVID-19.

Since then much has changed worldwide and right here in our community.

The Citizen newspaper is remembering the lives of loved ones lost due to the coronavirus pandemic. If you have a family member who has died and would like to share their name, community and photo (head shot) we’ll publish the memory in an upcoming tribute page in The Citizen. Send to citnews@citnewspaper.com or drop off at The Citizen, 12 South St., Ortonville.