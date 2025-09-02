Hubble’s 35 year mission: A window to the universe

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Ortonville — It’s been watching the universe for more than three decades, providing images of the universe that continues to challenge minds while building an understanding of other worlds.

Launched in April 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope, the first large telescope to be placed outside Earth’s atmosphere, continues to orbit and has reached a milestone.

From 6:30-7:30 p.m., Sept. 11, the Brandon Township Public Library, 304 South St., will host the 35th anniversary of the Hubble Space Telescope.

According to NASA, Hubble orbits the earth at an altitude of about 320 miles at a speed of 17,0000 miles per hour and completes an orbit every 95 minutes.

“The atmosphere causes light to bend, limiting the quality of pictures,” said Kristina Schwarz, NASA Solar System Ambassador and Brandon Township resident who will provide photos along with an overview of the Hubble project. “Unlike a ground-based telescope, Hubble is not hampered by weather conditions nor limited to taking pictures only at night.”

Schwarz, worked at NASA for almost a decade beginning her career at Langley research Center, working on the Mars Tumbleweed Rover, designed to be a low tech rover that would traverse much of the surface of Mars, at a time when rovers covered less than 20 miles.

“The Hubble that is currently in orbit is almost entirely different from the Hubble that was first placed in orbit by the Space Shuttle Discovery,” she said. “All the science instruments and much of the guidance and thermal protection systems have been updated by subsequent shuttle missions.”

Schwarz’s career also included flight operations for the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) during orbital insertion. Once the science orbit was achieved, she moved to NASA Marshall Space Flight Center and worked on the Ares vehicle. It would later become the Space Launch System (SLS), which is returning astronauts to the moon in April 2026.

“Of all the talks I’ve given, the Hubble is my favorite,” she said. “It has a bit of the engineering and history of Hubble, lots of cool and a few bizarre images, interspersed with interactive activities, and with an ending that should definitely provoke an emotional reaction.”

Hubble’s orbit will degrade in the mid-2030s, she said.

Currently, the James Webb launched in 2021 and is already providing a plethora of data. The Nancy Grace Roman telescope is being assembled and is scheduled to launch in October 2026.

“At this time, there is no vehicle capable of visiting Hubble and boosting its orbit,” she said. “The future of space astronomy will be on subsequent space telescopes.”