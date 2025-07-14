Husband, wife patriots endured time of uncertainty, resilience during revolution

By David Fleet

Groveland Twp. —America recently celebrated its 249th birthday. But looking back to June 1775, just one year before the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, there was not a lot to celebrate.

Jay R. Taylor, a Brandon Township resident, Michigan Genealogical Council member who serves as chair of the 250th Anniversary committee for a local Sons of the American Revolution chapter emphasized some dire times.

“The Battle of Bunker Hill tested the resolve of the American militia in a brutal confrontation outside Boston,” said Taylor. “The heavy casualties shook confidence but proved that the colonies would not back down.”

Just weeks later, in July 1775, George Washington took command of the Continental Army, and Congress made a final appeal for peace through the Olive Branch Petition.

“It was a time marked by uncertainty and resilience, both on the battlefield and in the farms of patriots like the Phelps,” he added. “As we celebrate Independence Day, it’s worth remembering our special connection to America’s founding.”

In 1777, Norman Phelps was just 13 years old when he joined the Connecticut Militia as a musician- fifer. The youth enlisted four times serving as a fifer and drummer with the Connecticut Continental Line before his discharge at age 20 in 1781. In his pension records, he says, “that General George Washington reviewed his company as they marched by.”

After the war, Phelps married Connecticut native Sarah Cole who also lived through the upheaval of the revolution and together they had nine children. They left Connecticut for New York and at age 70, Phelps received a pension of $43 per year from the government. He migrated to Michigan to be near his youngest son, Benjamin Phelps

Norman died in 1840 at the age of 76 years old, one week after his wife, Sarah, died. The Phelps graves are in the Ortonville Cemetery on M-15, which was farmland of Benjamin Phelps. The graves are located on the highest ground of the cemetery