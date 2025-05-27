I-75 construction corridor a ‘dangerous stretch in Southeast Michigan’

By David Fleet

Groveland Twp. — Public safety officials are now calling the recent multi-vehicle crash near Grange Hall Road and I-75 the consequences of an unsafe construction zone.

At 10:20 p.m., May 20, near the Grange Hall Road exit on Southbound I-75, Michigan State Police, Detroit Regional Communication Center was notified of a traffic crash with injuries. When troopers arrived it was determined that the driver of a passenger car lost control due to driving too fast for road conditions and struck the right shoulder wall in the construction zone before becoming disabled in the left lane.

According to the MSP, the driver, a 25 year old male from Burton, got out of his car and was standing next to it in the left lane. The driver of a second passenger vehicle was traveling in the left lane and failed to stop before striking the disabled vehicle. The driver, now pedestrian, of the first vehicle was struck and landed into the roadway, while his vehicle continued out of control into the right shoulder. The driver of a third vehicle then struck the pedestrian who was in the roadway. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene. There were no other reported injuries. Both drivers stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

After the completion of the on-scene investigation, the freeway was reopened without further incident.

“I can not say this enough, stay in your car if you are involved in a crash,” said MSP F/Lt. Mike Shaw. “The pedestrian who was not hurt during the initial crash, ended up losing his life due to standing in the road after that crash. Stay in your vehicle, keep your seatbelt on and call 911.”

Tuesday night crash was just one of many traffic issues on the area I-75 corridor in Northern Oakland County.

The ongoing Michigan Department of Transportation construction along I-75 from Grand Blanc to Independence Township will continue and has reached a tipping point for area fire and safety departments.

Fire Chief Matt Weil, North Oakland County Fire Authority (NOCFA) representing Holly and Rose townships along with Fire Chief Matt Covey, Springfield Township Fire Department and Fire Chief John Williams, Groveland Township Fire Department, recently provided a joint statement regarding the I-75 corridor construction issues.

“We are united in our frustration and concern,” said Weil. “This corridor, especially the southbound lanes of I-75, has become one of the most dangerous stretches of highway in Southeast Michigan. Conditions are so severe that fire, EMS, and rescue units are experiencing unacceptable delays trying to reach residents and motorists in need. That delay can and will cost lives.”

We have seen it firsthand and was one of the responders on Tuesday, he added.

“Our departments have been delayed getting to emergency scenes because construction has eliminated safe shoulders, forced emergency units into standstill traffic, and made turnaround or reroute options nearly impossible,” he said. “Just recently, a young man lost his life in a multi-vehicle crash near Grange Hall Road. This tragedy is not isolated. It’s the direct consequence of a construction zone that is not safe for drivers or first responders.”

To make matters worse, the heavy congestion on I-75 is pushing frustrated drivers onto our local and secondary roads,” he said.

“These routes were not designed to handle the increased traffic volume, speed, or commercial vehicle use they are now seeing daily,” he said. “This overflow is creating an equal danger for our communities—especially in residential areas, near schools, and along rural roadways not meant for high-volume detour traffic.”

We are not placing blame, emphasized Weil,

“We are demanding awareness and change,” he said. “We understand that infrastructure needs to be repaired. But what we are witnessing is a corridor that prioritizes construction pace over public safety. That is unacceptable.”

The area fire and safety departments provided a few suggestions for area drivers:

Avoid this section of I-75 if you can; Drive with extreme caution if you must use it and if you’re in a crash, stay in your vehicle if it’s safe and call 911.

“We are working with MDOT and law enforcement partners,” said Weil. “But let us be clear, available solutions are limited, and until meaningful adjustments are made, we fear more people will get hurt or worse. We have advised our own families to take alternate routes, and we strongly recommend others consider doing the same. This is not political. This is not reactive. This is a call to action because lives are at stake.”