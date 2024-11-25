I-75 in Oakland County now open, work to resume in spring 2025

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

All closures on I-75 from M-15 to the Genesee County line have been opened. The freeway is open to three lanes in each direction and all ramps are open. Rolling shoulder closures remain as traffic control devices are removed from the site. Work is expected to resume in early March 2025.

Diane Cross, Michigan Department of Transportation, reported last week crews are currently working on the removal of the temporary construction set up shifting northbound traffic back onto the true northbound side of I-75.

According to the project manager, over the winter Dixie Highway should have reduced traffic volume as compared to during summertime construction of I-75,

The 2024 construction project, was the first year of four that will include resurfacing I-75, repairing 11 bridges, drainage improvements, culvert replacements, signs, and guardrail. Various work will be performed in different locations with different schedules throughout the 15 miles over the four years.

This year, northbound I-75 was milled and resurfaced from M-15 to the county line, with two lanes of northbound and southbound traffic sharing the southbound side of the freeway. Bridge repairs were performed throughout the project limits along northbound I-75.