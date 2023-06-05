Iconic local eatery, Cranberries Café to change owners

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich— Twenty-nine years ago a historic downtown building took on a new identity that today is a landmark eatery with stellar dining and hometown atmosphere.

Cranberries Café, 10250 Hegel Road which opened almost three decades ago in August 1994 thanks to the vision of area residents Patty and her late husband Mitchel Plant has been sold to Blondies Food & Spirits, 2520 West Hill Road, Mundy Township.

“When the time came to begin our process in finding new owners, it was important to both Bill (Rausch) and I that the values that Cranberries were built on remain intact,” said Plant.

“I am proud to hand the keys over to Lisa Blondell, owner of Blondies Food and Spirits –a family-owned and operated restaurant in the area. Lisa and her team understand this mentality and I’m excited to see how Cranberries grows and evolves with her leadership.”

The sale remains pending transfer of a liquor license. The business name will change, and a few new items will be on the menu, but expect some of the same great meals, she said.

“When my daughter Paige was born in 1989 we closed the last of our restaurants,” said Plant, a 1974 Goodrich High School graduate. “My husband was always looking at empty buildings to start a new restaurant. We looked in Holly, Clio and Burton. But I said no more unless it’s my hometown. My daughter was little.”

Cranberries Café started in an empty downtown building with original framework dating back to 1836 as the community’s first general store. The building was rebuilt with local Atlas Bricks in 1917 and since was home to Goodrich Bank, an ice cream parlor, tanning salon and antique shop.

“The building was also the former office of dentist Dr. Sprague,” she said. “Every room had faucets and there were lots of little rooms so we tore out many of the walls. The building had been empty for a long time plus the roof leaked.”

Patty and friend Rose O’Brien opened Cranberries Café in 1994 as a hometown deli that offered soups, salads and sandwiches.

“This is our hometown, my children, two boys and a daughter all went to school in Goodrich,” she said. “I was also an involved mother. We were so excited to open the deli. We did breakfast and lunch—all the powers of Goodrich came in for coffee too. Lunch was a lot of construction guys at first as they were in the process of building new schools. It was a good run.”

A fire struck a nearby storefront and apartment in the summer of 1998 causing smoke and water damage to Cranberries. The restaurant was closed for seven months and during that time Plant bought out her partner. During the rebuild the original tin ceilings were revealed.

In 1999 the Plant’s expanded into the adjacent building which featured additional dining but also a full bar. The 100 year old cherry wood bar, purchased in Traverse City, originated from a tavern in the Upper Peninsula. The expanded Cranberries opened 2001 with new partner Bill Rausch.

“It changed the dynamics of the restaurant,” she said. “That’s where we are today.”

In 2021, Patty, Bill, family and friends of Cranberries mourned the loss of Mitch, although his personal touches can still be found across the Cranberries menu and throughout the memories and stories of all loved ones.