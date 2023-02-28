ROSE, INEZ MAE of Rochester, formerly of Hadley, Michigan, passed peacefully on February 27, 2023. She was 88. Born March 23, 1934 in Flint, Michigan to the late Henry James and Agnes Jeanette (nee: Goddard) Miller. She married Harold Edmund Rose on September 26, 1953 at Christ Lutheran Church in Goodrich, Michigan. They were married for 67 years. She is survived by her five children, Michael (Cindy) Rose, Carolyn (Darryl) Forristal, Diana Rose, Tom (Connie) Rose and Jim (Lorie) Rose; eight grandchildren, Aaron, Jasmine (Jack), Jordon, Trenton (Chanda), Tanner, Taylor, Collin (Mackenzie) and Kelsie; and three great grandchildren Trevor, Rosalyn and Addison. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra and her husband, Harold.

Inez was the backbone of our family and loved to have gatherings with her kids and grandkids. She would cook and bake all of the favorites for every gathering. Inez took over making the German Pfeffernusse cookies from the Roses and lovingly made them for all her family and relatives. She especially loved to have her entire family go to church with her on all of the important holidays. She wanted to show off her family to all of her church friends. Inez was quick to laugh, happy to help and the first to pick up the phone and call. Inez has a strong faith and knows that she will be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and her family living life eternal.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m Saturday, March 4, 2023 at VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME 135 South St., Ortonville, Michigan. Pastor Kelly Todd officiating. Interment will be at Christ Lutheran Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Friday, March 3 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM. and also from 10:00 – 10:55 AM Saturday prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

Our thanks to Pastor Kelly Todd for performing the service. Many thanks to Roy Langolf and the Village Funeral Home, Ortonville, for their loving care.