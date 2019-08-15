Interim Goodrich AD named

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-On Monday night the school board of education voted 5-0 to hire an interim athletic director. Trustees Kurt Schulte and Skip Shultz were absent with notice from the special meeting.

Rod Studaker was named the interim athletic director with a contract that ends Nov. 30.

Studaker steps in for David Davis, the high school assistant principal and AD for the past six years who remains on paid investigatory leave while a multi-agency criminal investigation is conducted.

“It’s honor to step in as AD here in Goodrich,” said Studaker. “I’m coming to a school with exceptional academics and athletics. I’m looking forward to working with outstanding coaches and students.”

Studaker is currently entering his ninth season as head softball coach at Mott Community College. He has coached all prep levels of softball and basketball ranging from middle school through varsity. Studaker taught at Montrose for 30 years and retired in 1998. He also served as athletic director at Lakeville and Montrose. Studaker is a member of the Montrose Community Hall of Fame and the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Hall of Fame.

“He will be a great addition to our athletic department,” said Wayne Wright, interim district superintendent.