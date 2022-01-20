Interim superintendent sets plan for district

By Shelby Stewart

Staff Writer

On Jan. 27, Brandon School District will welcome the new interim superintendent Dr. Gary Richards.

“I am honored to be your interim superintendent, and looking forward to working with you to provide your children and our students with a caring climate, positive experience, and exemplary education,” said Richards in a letter to district parents.

Richards will be in the position until June 30, giving the district time to find a permanent superintendent to start July 1.

“I have over 30 years of experience in the field of education. The last ten of those years were spent working as a superintendent in Imlay City. I also worked in Dryden for three years as a superintendent and in Croswell-Lexington for six months as an interim superintendent,” he said. “Additionally, I have received substantial academic preparation including three post-baccalaureate degrees.

In addition to a Master of Education degree in Student Development/School Administration and an Education Specialist degree in School Administration, I have earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Educational Leadership.”

In addition to being an educator, Richards also says he is a husband, father and grandfather. His wife, JoAnne, worked in public education for over 20 years, and they have been married for 43 years. He has two daughters and three grandsons.

“I am excited about joining the Brandon School District and working with you to provide your children and our students with a world-class education and a terrific school experience,” he said. “I believe that few things are more important to America’s future than the quality of education for our young people and that it takes the concerted efforts of an entire community—students, parents, educators, community leaders, and business owners working together—to create and sustain a stimulating and challenging learning environment. As such, I am passionately committed to pursuing and developing educational programs of quality and excellence, while seeking help and support from everyone living and working in the community.”

Richards has already thought out a plan for the first 30 days of the job, which he hopes will give a solid foundation for learning and growth as a district.

“First of all, I am planning to introduce myself to everyone in letters and in phone calls, and to meet with all employees in their respective buildings and departments,” he said. “Next, in an effort to better understand the needs of the school district, set a positive tone, build relationships, and develop trust, I am planning to conduct listening and learning activities with key stakeholders—individually and in groups—to learn as much as I can about the school district.”

Richards also said he plans to talk to individual school board members to determine the important issues for the district and come up with short-term goals for the semester.

“Finally, I am planning to explore and review pertinent documents with administrators (e.g., Crisis Plans, Safety Plans, COVID Protocols and Procedures, Administrator Expectations, Organizational Charts, Operating Budgets and Budget Projections, Bond Proposal Projects and Timelines, School Improvement Plans, Technology Plans, Collective Bargaining Agreements, Strategic Plans, Curriculum and Instruction Plans, Board Policies and Procedures, etc.) to gain a greater understanding of school district operations, policies, and procedures,” he said. “These three steps reflect my strong desire to make a thoughtful and deliberate transition into a high-functioning and highly successful school district.”