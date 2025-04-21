Intermittent road closures ongoing

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Atlas Twp — Perry Road will be reduced to a single lane during Kearsley Creek Interceptor sewer construction with traffic flag control. After hours both lanes will be open with shoulder closures for equipment and material staging, according to the Genesee County Drain Commission.

The road closure is due to the ongoing $60 million KCI project which started in December and is expected to take up to two years to complete. In addition to Atlas Township, Davison and Grand Blanc townships along with the Village of Goodrich are partners in the project based on need.

The sewer project is moving south toward Oakland County along Dixie Highway.