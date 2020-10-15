It’s a go:Trick-or-treat Goodrich

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich-On Monday night the village council voted 3-0 to approve trick-or-treating in the village from 6-8 p.m., Oct. 31 Council members Tim Light and Wendy Ciaramitaro were absent with notice.

“I want 6 to 8 (p.m.) just like every other city or village,” said Tim Barraco, councilman. “These kids need some freedom for once.”

The tradition Atlas Township Fire Hall Halloween gathering in the village has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus. “This is about the kids and it’s important,” said Shannon MaCafferty, village president.