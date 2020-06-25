It’s fireworks time

By Shelby Stewarat

Staff Writer

Brandon Twp.- Now that summer has arrived, residents are hearing fireworks. The township wants to remind residents of when consumer fireworks are allowed.

“The board revised our firework ordinance at the end of last year,” said supervisor Kathy Thurman.

The ordinance reads that residents are not allowed to ignite, discharge or use consumer fireworks, except for on the following dates and times:

• Dec.31 until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1

• The Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Memorial Day until 11:45 p.m. each day

• June 29-July 4 until 11:45 p.m. on each of those days

• July 5, if that day is on a Friday or Saturday, until 11:45 p.m.

• The Saturday and Sunday immediately preceding Labor Day until 11:45 p.m. each day

Discharging commercial fireworks on a day other than the approved days is a civil infraction and may result in a fine. Anyone who believes there are fireworks being discharged illegally can contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Brandon substation.