It’s Good Times again

Goodrich-Good Times are here again.

On Aug. 7 Good Times in Goodrich will begin with a day of cars, food and activities for the whole family.

“It’s biggest small festival that nobody has heard of,” said Jim Green, of Goodrich Festival and Events. “It’s all about community, family and fun. A homecoming and the one day we all stay in town and say hi to our neighbors before it’s back to school.”

From 9 a.m.-3 p.m., the fifth annual Good Times Car Show opens with hundreds of vehicles and 14 categories.

“The show is now one of mid-Michigan’s largest gatherings of cars and trucks,” said Green. “In 2019 there were more than 300 vehicles and we’re expecting even more this year.”

From 10 a.m.-5 p.m., more than 40 vendors open in the shade of the Goodrich Commons area. At 9:30 a.m. the Good Times parade begins and will travel east on Hegel Road toward M-15. From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. the Kid Zone is open.

“It will be a fun weekend,” said Jenny McKenzie, coordinator. “We are still trying to be socially responsible all within a safe environment. The Good Times is still a lot of fun and a chance to see friends and family.

At 1 p.m., sign up for the team Corn Hole Tournament. The event begins at 3:30 p.m. with professional and amateur divisions.

In 2019 more than 20 teams participated in the corn hole tournament.

At noon the Martian Beer Garden opens. At 7 p.m., Billy Gunther & The Midwest Riders take the stage and at 9 p.m. The Square Pegz performs music from the 1980s.