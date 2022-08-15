It’s hats on for Goodrich this fall

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich — On July 25 the school board of trustees voted 5-0 following approving a second consideration for an amendment to the high school/middle student handbook that allows hats to be worn at school.

The middle school/high school handbook committee, is composed of teachers, students and administration that proposed the change.

“It’s a huge issue and I’m (really) not there with it but, I’ve seen this across the county (in other school districts),” said Mike Baszler, high school principal. “If it does not impact their learning I’m OK with it.”

Hoods up will not be allowed for safety reasons.

“We spoke with several other districts in Genesee County who are allowing hats on,” he said. “Our teachers felt wearing hats would not be a distraction. However, this will be a one-year trial and then the policy will be reevaluated.”

Baszler said there are many dual enrolled college students on campus.

“We are student centered,” he said. “It has a better chance to be a positive rather than a negative.”